From creative cloth
Creative Cloth Harlequin Duvet Set (Multicolored) (King) (Uk - Super King)
Advertisement
The striking geometric design of the Harlequin duvet cover set creates a tapestry of shapes that perfectly fit together with squares, triangles and diamonds jumping out in different colors and designs. - The reverse features a defused light gray design to draw attention to the audacious front. - Made of crisp polycotton making this duvet set soft and hard-wearing. - This duvet cover features a secure button closure while the pillowcases have an envelope closure. - Twin comes with one pillowcase, all other sizes come with two. - Twin - 54 x 79 inches, Full - 79 x 79 inches, Queen - 91 x 87 inches, King - 102 x 87 inches, Pillowcases - 20 x 30 inches. - Machine washable on a 40 degree cycle. - Iron cool and tumble dry on a low setting for the best finish. - 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester. - Size: King. - Gender: Unisex Adult