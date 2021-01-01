From beachcrest home
Harkers 29.75" Table Lamp
Advertisement
Draw the eye towards your luminary ensemble with this distinctive 29.75" table lamp, a charming addition to your stylish abode. Defined by a glass base decorated with raised details, this blue and gold design is sure to spark conversation. This table lamp's linen drum shade adds familiar style to any space, while its brushed nickel-plated details bring shimmering style your favorite color palette. Play up this piece's versatility by adding it to a casual coastal living room, dressed up with decor to bring you back to your favorite Cape Cod beach or tranquil shoreline get-away. Perfect for casting a warm glow over your favorite reading nook or family game night, this sleek luminary is sure to spark conversation in your stylish abode.