HARINGE Sun Lounger by Skargaarden - Color: Grey - Finish: Stainless Steel - (HARCL-T-HSL-10030-SN-S)

Classy and chic, the HÄRINGE Sun Lounger brings together aesthetics and convenience into one modern day bed. While constructed with slatted teak wood and a stainless steel frame, the adjustable modern lounger offers durability with a minimal maintenance requirement due to its materials' overall hardiness. Needless to say that its tufted cushion is just as hardy as the lounger as the sunbrella cushion is easy to clean and can withstand varying weather conditions as well. Great for any arrangement where rest and relaxation are a requirement, the HÄRINGE Sun Lounger welcomes lazing about and time in the sun. Pair with the Haringe Collection for an unparalleled dining arrangement. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined. Color: Grey. Finish: Stainless Steel