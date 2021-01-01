HARINGE Lounge Sofa by Skargaarden - Color: Grey - Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel - (HARLS-THS-10022-SN-GC-HS-COV-GR)

Stylishly sleek and classy, the HÄRINGE Lounge Sofa is one outdoor sofa that will do no less than to elevate the arrangement it's placed with. Composed with a teak slatted frame, stainless steel base and a Sunbrella or leather cushions, the modern sofa offers a minimal and Scandinavian design mixed with a practical make up. Not only is the sofa an easy design fit, it requires minimal maintenance as its materials' are highly durable to varying weather conditions; making this sofa perfect in every way. For an unparalleled outdoor lounging arrangement, pair with the rest of the Haringe Collection. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined. Color: Grey. Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel