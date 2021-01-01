HARINGE Lounge Chair by Skargaarden - Color: Grey - Finish: Black - (HARLA-BT-HLC-10022-SN-GC)

Comfortably and classy, the HARINGE Lounge Chair is a perfect addition that'll do no less than to complement and elevate any outdoor lounging arrangement. The modern outdoor lounge chair features a unique design similar to its Haringe Collection counter part, the HARINGE Armchair, with its boxy seat constructed with teak slats, simple stainless steel base, and tufted cushions. With its minimal and Scandinavian inspired profile, the lounge chair not only offers chic style, but easy upkeep due to its materials' durable make and ability to withstand varying weather conditions. Furnish any situation with the HARINGE Lounge Chair for a stylish and modern look. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined. Color: Grey. Finish: Black Stainless Steel