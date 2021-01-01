HARINGE Armchair by Skargaarden - Color: Grey - Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel - (HARAR-T-HAC-10030-SN-S-HAC-COV-GR)

The HÄRINGE Armchair offers a minimal and Scandinavian inspired design; making it perfectly suitable for any space in need of a simple design lift. The modern outdoor dining chair features a unique composition consisting of a boxy shell constructed out of a series of teak slats, all of which is supported by a stainless steel base, and upholstered with Sunbrella or Leather cushions. While sporting a classy silhouette, the contemporary dining chair ensures minimal upkeep due to the materials' durable make and ability to withstand outdoor conditions. The chic and timeless HÄRINGE Armchair will effortlessly upgrade any outdoor dining arrangement. Pair with the rest of the Haringe Collection for an unparalleled arrangement. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined. Color: Grey. Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel