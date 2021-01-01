Hardwicke 61.25" Square Arm Sofa Bed

This modern and contemporary sofa bed is upholstered in a beige performance chenille that adds a decorative and elegant touch. It comes with the sinuous spring base with foam seat that allows for a sleek and sturdy construction. It is convenient to convert to a really comfortable and generously spacious sleeping spot, while the wide track arms show off its modern style and comfy. Supported upon the solid hardwood legs, it is constructed from a solid wood frame for stability and heavy use. This sofa bed is perfect for your overnight house guests and creates a stronger design statement.