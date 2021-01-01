FO CADE LLC Hardshell 3-Piece Luggage Sets Spinner Suitcase with TSA Lock Lightweight 20 in. 24 in. 28 in., LightBlue

"Extra Details: 100% ABS material, lightweight and durable 3-Step Telescoping Handle 4 Quiet Spinner Wheels TSA Combination Lock Top and Side Handles Organized Interior Mesh Zip Pocket Tie-down Straps HOW DO I RESET THE COMBINATION LOCK 1. The lock is set to 0-0-0 at the factory. 2. Locate the reset button adjacent to the dials, push it and hold while you rotate the dials to your desired 3-digit code. 3. Release the reset button and your code is now set. 4. Scramble the dials and test your new code to be sure the correct one is set". Color: LightBlue.