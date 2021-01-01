From simple solution
Simple Solution Hardfloors Stain & Odor Remover, 32-oz bottle
Save your hard surfaces from your furry friend’s accidents with Simple Solution Hardfloors Stain & Odor Remover. This hard floor stain and odor remover is formulated to help eliminate stains such as urine, feces or vomit. It’s designed to be used on sealed hardwood floors, stone floors, linoleum, brick and most other hard surfaces throughout your home. This pet stain and odor remover is crafted to discourage repeat marking accidents and comes equipped with a multifunctional three-in-one nozzle sprayer with foam, mist and stream settings.