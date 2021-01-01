From menu
Harbour Upholstered Barstool by Menu - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (9345004-001H00ZZ)
Dock with the sleek stylings of the Harbour UpholsteredBarstool from Menu. Tall, sturdy, and designed for Menus new location in the Nordhavn â€œNorthern Harbourâ€ section of Copenhagen, this barstool offers comfortable seating on an enduring platform. Four metal legs restrained by a u-shaped bar climb to an encompassing bucket style seat that offers equal amounts of stability and ease. Elegant and restrained, this comfortable barstool is a fantastic addition to tall cafÃ© tables, breakfast bars alike. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Color: Black. Finish: Dakar Leather: Black with Black