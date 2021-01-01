From menu
Harbour Side Chair Steel Base by Menu - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (9271000U)
The Harbour Side Chair Steel Base by Menu brings a smooth and comfortable touch to spaces with this design from Norm Architects. With an ergonomic shell that provides a nice space to sit, this chair is supported by a set of tapered, simple legs. Able to fit easily in compact spaces and pull up under tables when not in use, this side chair complements a variety of interior dÃ©cor styles while welcoming extra guests to the home with a sense of timeless simplicity. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Color: Black. Finish: Black