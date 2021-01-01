From tommy bahama
Tommy Bahama Harbour Island Reversible Halter
Enjoy fun in the sun in the Tommy Bahama Harbour Island Reversible Halter top that ties at the neck and the back, with UV protection. Bikini bottoms sold separately. Halter features Xtra Life Lycra fibers which retain their shape, dry quickly, and resist fading. Ties at neck and back. Tall cups. Wide band. Reversible. UPF 50 = Excellent UV protection. 92% nylon, 8% spandex. Hand wash cold, hang dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.