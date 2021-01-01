From menu
Harbour Chair Wood Base by Menu - Color: Red - Finish: Red - (9350639-0101ZZZZ)
The Harbour Chair Wood Base by Menu was originally designed for the company's creative space in Copenhagen. Featuring an injection-molded shell, a high backrest and curved armrests, it offers a clean, modern look, durability and supportive comfort. This hybrid furniture offers the perfect balance of form and function, making it versatile seating that's at home everywhere from residential living spaces to commercial offices to trendy cafes. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Color: Red.