From allmodern
Harbaugh Coffee Table
Advertisement
A mid-century modern take on a classic design, this coffee table lends a touch of Scandi-inspired style to your living room or den. Made from a mix of solid and engineered hardwoods, this coffee table has a rich woodgrain finish that's totally on-trend. It has an oval-shaped tabletop, a rounded rectangular lower shelf, and four round, tapered legs. The oval shape is perfect for smaller spaces, and the combination of style and storage makes this piece a perfect fit for storing plants, snacks, cocktails, and more. And, with two different finishes, it's easy to incorporate almost anywhere. Color: White Oak