Tweezerman Harajuku Lovers Limited Edition Slant Tweezer – Music Create perfect brows with this limited edition slant tweezer by Tweezerman. Designed with easy grip technology to make perfecting your face as painless and carefree as possible. With a super cute Japanese 'Music' design. Directions for use: Always tweeze in the direction of hair growth. Tweeze after a hot shower, or use a hot compress to open pores. Use slant side for general tweezing. Flip tweezers to use the high side of the slant edge for precision work. Please note: Do not drop tweezers, this can damage the tip and throw the tweezers out of alignment. Spring tension can be increased by gently pulling the two halves apart, but this cannot be reversed. Always replace protective cap on tweezers tip.