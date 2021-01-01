From love beauty and planet
Love Beauty and Planet Happy Summer Vibes Vitamin C and Juicy Mandarin Hand Cream - 1oz
Love Beauty and Planet Summer Limited Edition Hand Lotion with vitamin C and the uplifting citrusy, fresh Moodscentz scent of juicy mandarin is where the feel-good summer vibes meet show-offable, healthy-looking skin. Our refreshing hand lotion is made with plant-based moisturizers and infused with natural vitamin C for smooth, soft hands that smell refreshingly pleasant all day long. Pamper your skin with the juicy freshness of ethically sourced mandarin and the refreshing Moodscentz fragrance. How to use? Massage liberally into the skin. For best results, make this rejuvenating hand lotion a part of your daily Bath and Body skin care routine. At Love Beauty and Planet, we are committed to small acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful every day. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small, it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Our bottles are made from 100percent recycled materials and are recyclable. We are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in?