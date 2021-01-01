From world market
Happy Place Wool Fabric Softener Dryer Balls 3 Pack by World Market
Laundry -Made of 100% New Zealand wool, these Happy Place drying-machine balls naturally soften clothes, bedding and other fabrics without any harsh chemical coatings. Designed at the Beekman 1802 Farm, you simply toss the trio into the dryer to soften a standard-size load of laundry. Unlike one-use dryer sheets, these wool balls will last you for up to 1000 uses. Also could be used for kitchen items,happy place collection,cleaning,spring cleaning,winter cleaning,new year cleaning,cleaning home,natural cleaning,all natural,toxin free,safe cleaning,beekman,nontoxic,chemical free,no chemicals,safe cleaning,safe for skin,kitchen cleaning,kitchen tools,kitchen supplies,cleaning products,cleaning items,housekeeping,house cleaning,cleaning supplies,washing,washing machine,dryer,The Fabulous Beekman Boys, Beekman Brothers, Beekman 1802. By Cost Plus World Market.584652