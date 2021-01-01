From retro gift co.
Happy Halloween Black Cat Skeleton Gift Tote Bag
This Happy Halloween Black Cat Skeleton Gift idea for anyone who loves Halloween. With a retro-inspired design from the 1960s and 1970s fashion, this present will be fashionable for many years to come. If you appreciate this Halloween designs, click the "Retro Gift Co." brand name to see additional gifts with the same design style. We provide a wide range of retro and vintage 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.