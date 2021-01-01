Happy Chinese New Year of The Tiger Mandala Tote Bag

Chinese Year of the Tiger - Chinese zodiac animal mandala art in delicate ancient pastel colors celebrates women born with this Chinese zodiac tiger sign. Chinese tiger art to honor the heritage roots of girls born in 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 or 2022. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.