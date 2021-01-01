From cny 2022 all designs
Happy Chinese New Year 2022 Year Of The Tiger Master for CNY Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
Chinese New Year 2022. Year Of The Tiger gift design makes a great birthday, happy new year gift, christmas gift for family, friends, men, women, dad, mom,son, daughter, brother, sister who celebrate Chinese New Year or Vietnam Lunar New Year 2022 and Xmas Gift for your mom, dad, office school during birthday, anniversary, husband, wife, son, daughter, brother, sister, Chinese New Year 2022. This Happy Chinese New Year 2022 Year Of The Tiger makes a perfect outfit! Gong Xi Fa Chai May the Year of the Tigress This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.