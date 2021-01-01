From fall is in the air y'all
Happy Autumn Fall Tote Bag
Autumn is the best time of the year to cozy up with some pumpkin spice, falling leaves, jack o lantern's and the wonderful smells and flavors of Thanksgiving. It's the most beautiful time of the year. Trees of gold and red, pumpkins, hay bales, corn mazes and pickup trucks. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.