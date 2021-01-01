HAPLIFE Patio Furniture Set Covers Outdoor Conversation Set Covers Sectional Garden Sofa Covers Chair Loveseat Covers Waterproof Dust Protective

Cover Size-Our dust cover size 197*154*78cm can cover 4 or 5 pieces whole set furniture like our A50 & A60 sofa Good Protector-The patio water resistant cover is made of 210T high density polyester fabric with PVC inner surface able to protect furniture from water and high temperatures Easy to Clean-With an easy to wash material only wipe with a damp cloth and the dirt will disappear soon. If wet just let it dry in the sun Use tips: As the furniture set are not flat the low point of the cover will collect water and debris. We suggest to put something to raise the cover up so that the water and debris can be flow down through the line. It also can provide airflow between cover and furniture Service-Free replacement or refund with any quality problems in 30 days.