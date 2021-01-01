Hanukkah Festival Of Lights Latke Hanuka Jewish Chanukah T-Shirt

Imagine If Your Cellphone Is 10% But Lasted 8 Days Now You Understand Hanukkah - This design is for Jewish men or women who love to celebrate Chanukah or Jewish Festival of Rededication, observed by lighting the candles or shamas for eight nights and days. This Hebrew menorah or hanukkiah graphic is perfect for people who like preparing and eating oil-based foods such as latkes or sufganiyot, playing the dreidel game for celebrating hanukah, Chanuka, Chanukkah, Hanuka also known as Festival of Lights. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem