Eurofase Hanson LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Black
Welcome visitors to your chic, contemporary home with the Hanson LED Outdoor Wall Sconce by Eurofase Lighting. This sharp fixture features a rectangular silhouette that boasts clean lines and smooth surfaces for a modern but timeless quality. Supported by a rectangular metal backplate, an elongated prism made of clear bubbled glass sits at the center of another rectangular open-frame. Its integrated LED technology emits a warm and welcoming glow that illuminates the clear prism for a sleek and sophisticated display of light. Finish: Black