From eurofase

Eurofase Hanson LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Black

$247.20 on sale
($309.00 save 20%)
In stock
Buy at lumens

Description

Welcome visitors to your chic, contemporary home with the Hanson LED Outdoor Wall Sconce by Eurofase Lighting. This sharp fixture features a rectangular silhouette that boasts clean lines and smooth surfaces for a modern but timeless quality. Supported by a rectangular metal backplate, an elongated prism made of clear bubbled glass sits at the center of another rectangular open-frame. Its integrated LED technology emits a warm and welcoming glow that illuminates the clear prism for a sleek and sophisticated display of light. Finish: Black

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com