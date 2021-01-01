SAINT BIRCH Hanson 65.2 in. Walnut 4-Shelf Standard Bookcase, Brown

Add plentiful storage space to a farmhouse modern living area or home office with the Logan etagere bookcase, featuring tall and open shelving for a light, airy touch. The standing wooden bookcase boasts industrial style with black copper finish hardware accents including a metal X-brace and expose brackets. Four open shelves are perfect for everything from showing off a collection of decor and books or storing photo albums and family treasures. For safety, a tip-restraint kit is included with this sturdy 65-inch tall bookcase. Color: Walnut.