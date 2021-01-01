Hansen 29.5" T-Shape Table Base

With a chic art vibe and retro-inspired flair, comes this modern dining table. Featuring a cylindrical shape surrounded by slim metal rods all around, this dining table base gives off a cage-like appearance and an open and airy style. With a lustrous polished chrome finish throughout, it opens itself up to existing color palettes, allowing you to play with table scrapes and seating as you wish. Versatile and convenient, this sturdy metal base allows you to top whatever size or shape tabletop, you desire in the space. Make it a dramatically bold, wide-end table or an oversized round dining table suitable for multiple guests.