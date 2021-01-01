From chapman & myers
Hanover Wall Sconce by Chapman & Myers - Color: Silver - Finish: Matte - (CW1081PN)
The Hanover Wall Sconce by Chapman & Myers is a simple yet sophisticated addition to spaces. Anchored to the wall by a smooth, circular wall plate, this sconce pairs beautifully finished metal elements with a single lucite stem that is topped with a crisp, classic-looking linen shade. Evenly diffusing a layer of light onto surroundings, the clean composition of this design makes an elegant statement in the rooms it brightens. Chapman & Myers, a Generation Lighting brand, is a meeting of the design minds between Chief Designer of Visual Comfort, E.F. Chapman, and Ralph Lauren Home's head of lighting design, Kyle Myers. While rooted in classic design, the collection still feels fresh and modern. Not to mention, elegant. Shape: Cone. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel