From hudson valley lighting
Hanover Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Nickel - (142-PN)
Advertisement
By Hudson Valley. Not only does the bell jar lantern capture the timeless style of a British heirloom, blown glass and cast brass ensures Hanover will be admired for generations. Patterned after the signature lanterns that graced royal foyers during the English Regency, Hanover resounds with authentic details. Filigreed hangers anchor Hanoverâ€s three brass chains, while a glass smoke bell warmly diffuses light across an expanse of upward space. The Hanover Pendant Light is available in historic nickel, polished nickel or aged brass finishes with a clear glass shade and is available in 3 or 4 light configurations. Ships with 48â€ of chain. UL Listed. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Bell. Color: Clear. Finish: Polished Nickel