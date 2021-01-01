From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Hanne Navy Blue King Bed
Sleep like royalty with the Hanne bed. Constructed from wood, the bed is upholstered in a soft, sumptuous velvet polyester fabric that displays a hint of shimmer. Designed to provide a truly luxurious feel, the Hanne features an exceptionally tall wingback headboard accented with button tufting and silver nail heads. Swirled silver metal legs complete the glamorous look of this bed. A box spring is required for use. The Hanne bed is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Color: Navy Blue.