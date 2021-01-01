Madison Park Hannah Woven Turkish Area Rugs for Living Room, Indoor Dining Accent Modern Home Décor, Ultra Soft Floor Carpets for Dining Room, 7'11x10 ft, Moroccan Blue/Cream

Add a fashionable style to your living space with the Madison Park Hannah Moroccan Area Rug. This machine woven, cut area rug features a blue and cream globally inspired print creating a beautiful look. Our woven rugs are made from high quality non-shedding polypropylene yarns. We use advanced extruded yarn technology making them resistant to fading and soiling. They are well suited for high traffic areas, such as: living room, bedroom, and dining room MEASUREMENT - Area rugs 7'11x10 ft and 0.5 inch thickness, non-slip rug pad is recommended. Generally, rugs come with a "new" smell. This will dissipate within a few days or to expedite let your rug lay in the sun for a few hours. CARE - Made of fade resistant yarn and non-shedding material. Cleaning is quick and easy with a mild detergent. Vacuum as needed. New rug often comes with ridges, Leave rug outside for 30 min to an hour in direct sunlight. After an hour, the rug will be flat and ready to beautify any room! For faster result, you can try to reverse rolling the ends of the rug first.