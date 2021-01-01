From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Hannah Boho Rectangular Bean Bag Ottoman, Natural, Khaki
BOHO DESIGN: Our bench pouf is ideal for those who enjoy simple, uncluttered spaces but still want to receive the full experience of the product's functions. With a striking diamond and striped pattern, this lovely pouf ottoman is a perfect accessory for any modern home. HANDCRAFTED: Our handcrafted pouf ottomans are expertly designed and made using a centuries-old method. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is of a truly one-of-a-kind product. REMOVABLE COVER WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove your ottoman cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. This product is dry clean or spot clean only. POLYSTYRENE BEADS: This ottoman is filled with light, durable, and comfortable polystyrene beads that provide hours of sitting and relaxation. This filling comes in an inner liner, so you don't have to worry about any mess. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This pouf bench is 42. 00” W x 24. 00” D x 19. 00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming pouf ottoman.