Joues de Sable Hanna Bikini Bottom in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Joues de Sable Hanna Bikini Bottom in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 78% recycled polyamide 22% elastane. Made in Indonesia. Hand wash. Gold-tone ring accents at hip. Item not sold as a set. JBLR-WX16. JDS032. Founded by Dominique Celine, Joues de Sable is a Los Angeles based swimwear brand that is made for the everyday woman who loves a suit that possesses the perfect amount of luxury and comfort, while making her feel beautiful and confident in her own skin. Joues de Sable, which means Sandy Cheeks in French, is built on the important core value of women empowerment. It has always been Dominique's vision to create a brand that brings women of all backgrounds and shapes together to promote the important messages of body positivity and self-love.