Howard Miller Hankin Floor Clock 547-092

Espresso Finish on select hardwoods and veneers. The gloss white dial features black Roman numerals and hour markers, black hour and minute hands, and a polished chrome finished bezel. Hinged, front door with polished chrome knob features a glass window which offers a view of the polished chrome finished grid pendulum and weight shells. Removable upper side glass panels offer easy access to the movement. The case is illuminated with an energy efficient LED lamp, which is dimmable to three settings by touching the upper right door hinge.