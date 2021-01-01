Alder & Ore Hank Bath Bar - Color: Brass - Size: 2 light

The Hank Bath Bar by Alder & Ore is an elegant addition to master and guest bathrooms alike. Anchored by a smooth, oval-shaped wall plate and paired with sleek sockets, an evenly spaced collection of exposed bulbs provides plenty of illumination to surroundings. These metal elements are dressed up with a beautiful finish and a slender, openly styled oval frame with a contrasting bold finish that encircles this design, lending it a tailored, airy touch. Color: Brass. Finish: Copper Brushed Brass with Matte Black