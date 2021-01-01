Your mini mate will love monkeyin’ around in his new Exotic Nutrition Hangouts Banana Nest Small Animal Pouch. This banana-shaped nesting pouch is crafted using a polar fleece material that’s soft to the touch. It’s designed to repel urine and cleans up easily in your household washing machine. The pouch is secured using heavy-duty cage clips and features hidden seams to help protect your pal from getting his nails snagged. Spacious and comfy, this pet pouch can easily hold up to three small animals at one time.