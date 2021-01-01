SAS Hangout

From sas
Get ready to feel like you're walking on clouds when you step into the dreamy comfort of this SAS style. Premium leather uppers with a hand laced moccasin toe. Easy slip-on design with SAS EZ Gore dual side goring. Lightly cushioned collar for added comfort. Smooth and breathable leather linings. Features a removable SAS Comfort footbed with generous foam padding from heel to toe. Features SAS Tripad Cushions designed to comfort all three pressure points: the inside ball, outside ball and heel for all-day support. SAS Lightweight Supersoft polyurethane outsole is made with millions of tiny bubbles that ensure shock-absorption with each and every step. Made in the U.S.A. WARNING Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 2 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M - Medium (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.