From idesign
iDesign Hanging Toiletry Navy/Orange Travel Bag
Advertisement
MULTI-USE Can be used as a men's shaving kit or a cosmetic and beauty organizer for women MULTIPLE COMPARTMENTS Two zippered pockets, 4 mesh open-front pockets, one center compartment and four elastic loops to hold travel toiletries and accessories upright HANG IT UP Top hanger lets you hang it on the back of a bathroom door or closet rod for easy access DURABLE Made of polyester fabric with a strong zipper closure, plastic hook and polyester carrying handle; Mesh pockets; Navy and orange color scheme; Machine washable DIMENSIONS 9.45" x 4.33" x 7.87"