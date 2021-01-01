Mainstays Hanging Shower Caddy 15 Piece Set with Blue Geometric Polyester Shower Curtain and Bath Rug

Bring a cool, global vibe to your bathroom décor with the Mainstays Global Hanging Shower Caddy, Geometric Shower Curtain, and Bath Rug Set. An eye-catching addition to your master bathroom, guest bath, or dorm décor, this 15-piece bath set stands out with a striking global-inspired geometric printed shower curtain, stainless steel shower hooks, and a soft, non-slip noodle bath rug to complete the look. Available in a variety of colors, this set also includes a convenient shower caddy that easily hangs over the showerhead for added storage. The caddy has a non-slip shower head grip for a secure fit and keeps all your bath essentials handy and organized thanks to its two-tiered shelves and bottom hooks for washcloths and loofahs. You can keep the shower curtain and bath rug looking and feeling like new by machine washing it in cold water on gentle cycle.