8 Pack White Hanging Planters Self-Watering Indoor Outdoor Garden Flower Plant Pot Containers With Drainer And Hanging Chain

Dual-function: Perforated insert helps to holds soil above bottom of pot, allowing excess water to hydrate soil as needed. Not only avoid excess water rotting the root but also help storage water and prevent your plant from droughtDrainage Hole & Drainage Plug: A drainage hole near the bottom of the planter with a drainage plug allows for switching between indoor or outdoor useSturdy Triple-chain Hanger: Comes with a heavy-duty triple-chain hanger which provides secure supportHigh Quality Material: Durable plastic construction ensures the planter won't peel, dent, or unravel. Can be freely placed under the blazing sunThese planters are perfect for displaying most plants. An excellent choice for your lovely flowers and plants