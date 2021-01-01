From homz
HOMZ Hanging Closet Hamper in Gray
Free up floor space with the HOMZ Closet Hamper . This hamper hangs in the closet to keep laundry tidy and hidden. Using two standard size tubular hangers, it stays up off the ground while stored and then comes down when it's time to transport by simply removing the hangers. The hard-paneled bottom and sides provides structure to hamper so that it can also stand upright when it is on the floor. There are 2 mesh sides on the front and the back for ventilation. It is collapsible for easy storage. Color: Gray.