Mainstays Black Hangable Geometric Terrarium with Faux Succulent, 6.69" x 4.72"

Tastefully add some greenery to your home or office space with the Mainstays Hangable Geometric Faux Succulent Terrarium. This sleek geometric terrarium has an on-trend modern appeal and is a quick and easy way to update your décor. The vibrant green faux succulents contrast perfectly with the white stones in the base of the terrarium while maintaining the simple, fresh aesthetic that makes this décor so appealing and timeless. Measuring 6.69”H x 4.72”W, the terrarium is an ideal size for display on a tabletop or shelf. It weighs just 2.20 pounds and can also be hung using the circle at the top of terrarium for a truly unique display. Best of wall, not matter where or how your display it, this hassle-free faux plant will stay beautiful and vibrant for years to come without you ever needing to worry about water it! It also makes a thoughtful gift for birthdays, housewarmings, weddings, anniversaries, and more.