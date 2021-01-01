Handwoven Rattan Laundry Hamper, Storage Baskets, Natural Handmade Rattan Laundry Basket With Lid And Handles

Rattan is natural resource so it would have natural scratches or stains on its surface. And our products are made by hand. The handmade products' colors or sizes would be a little different from what you initially expect.-If you store our products in the humid place for a long period of time, the products would have fungi. The fungi could be removed easily, because they are formed usually on the surface of the products. If necessary, you can use the non-volatile fungi remover.-If our products get dirty and need to be cleaned, you can use a soft type of detergent with a brush. After cleaning, you remove bubbles and water, and dry the products in the sun.-Our products are made up of rattan and each strap of the rattan is tied together. So you may see dust between those tied areas but can easily remove it by using a duster or a dry towel. Size: Small (16.5" x 13.5" x 17")