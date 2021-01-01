DEERLUX Handwoven Multicolored 2 ft. x 3 ft. Abstract Stripes Wool Flatweave Kilim Rug

Layer up cozy boho style on your floor with a DEERLUX Handwoven Kilim Rug. Kilim rugs are pileless, flatwoven rugs that are durable, lightweight, and reversible. Handwoven by skilled artisans, the rug is composed of 100% New Zealand wool for a breathable surface that's suitable for all year round. Its low height is easy to clean and move around, and is perfect for high traffic zones such as kitchens, hallways, and entryways. The rug design features stripes of multicolored thick stripes set against a natural beige colored background.