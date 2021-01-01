From matching family christmas elf co.
Handsome Elf Matching Family Christmas Pajama Handsome Elf Tote Bag
Advertisement
Perfect matching family Christmas PJ's for men or women or kids. Get one for your entire family to wear to an xmas party or for a family Christmas picture on Christmas Eve. This funny matching family Christmas Elf design says: Handsome Elf with an Elf hat, Elf Socks, and Elf Shoes. Gift this hilarious Elf design to a friend or family member who is handsome. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.