DIFFLIFE Hands Free Dog Leash, Retractable Dual Handle Bungee Leash, Adjustable Waist Dog Running Belt for Running, Walking, Training, Hiking, Traveling（Black/Green） (YUNDA9213)

DESIGNED FOR LIBERATING YOUR HANDS: Our retractable dog leash breaks the traditional portable design, using the method of tying the dog rope around the waist to free your hands and help you walk the dog more easily It can also be used as a portable dog leash. RETRACTABLE DOG LEASH: This hands free dog leash adopts a retractable design, which can ensure that the dog is beside you without limiting its range of movement, making the dog walking process more relaxed and happy. REFLECTIVE MATERIALS & LINES: The dog running leash is made of double-layer reflective materials. The whole dog rope uses reflective fishing line stitches to ensure the safety of you and your dog at night. FIRM & COMFORTABLE: This dog waist leash for running is equipped with two rotatable tower buckles and side semi-circle buckles, and the overall structure is very strong. The swivel and adjustable buckle is more comfortable. EASILY CONTROL YOUR DOG: The easy-grip control rope of the dog leash can help you easily control your dog, so that you can control the dog without striding forward and avoid accidents when shuttleping obstacles. It can be used during hiking, sports, running.