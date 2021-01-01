Hands are Full Cute Heart Intervention Teacher Appreciation Tote Bag

Teacher's Assistant or Teacher's Aide.Team Intervention, Intervention Squad, Response Intervention Teacher Elementary, Middle or Preschool students. Cute Heart Intervention Teacher Appreciation Novelty Design."If you think my hands are full you should see my heart." 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.