Handmade Wooden Napkin - Holder Set of 4 Napkin Rings - Artisan Crafted in India - Napkin Holders

Best Quality Guranteed. Wood Imported MINIMALIST MODERN DESIGN Simple, yet stylish napkin rings are perfect cylinders and appeal to contemporary tastes PERFECT FOR ANY OCCASION Napkin rings come in a set of 6 for entertaining or everyday use FINEST QUALITY MATERIALS Crafted out of natural hardwood to stand the test of time and left with a natural finish to highlight the beauty of the wood CAREFULLY HANDCRAFTED Each napkin ring is a work of art produced by hand by a skilled artisan GREAT FOR ANY TABLE LINENS Napkin rings match all colors and measure (outer 2 inch, inner 1.5 inches) in diameter to hold any type of napkin