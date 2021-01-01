Handmade Rustic Modern Flower Bowl Set, Ceramic Dinnerware, Serving Dishes

This unique bowl set was made from dark brown clay and features a black flower decal design on white background. Purple glaze splashes, a ragged rim and 22karat real gold glaze dots on the rim add whimsical accents. About 2" high and 6" wide. Food and dishwasher safe. Hand wash recommended to avoid damage and discoloration. Not microwave safe due to the gold glaze accents. Due to the nature of handmade pottery and glaze, expect slight imperfections in the appearance of each unique piece. Made in California, USA.