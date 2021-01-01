Green Handmade Leaf Soap Dish For Bar Soap Ceramic, Minimalist Sponge Holder

My colorful soap Trays are hand-molded, kiln-fired, glazed, and refired for durability they are rectangular and measure 15,5cm/6,1in long and is 11cm/4,33in wide It is easy to clean and corrosion resistant since it’s not made of metal. Cleaning it once a week with water is recommended All my bathroom accessories are homemade, unique, and environmentally friendly The simple and clean design fits modern, contemporary, or farmhouse-style houses perfectly Made of earthenware, this soap saver helps to reduce your plastic waste footprint as most other similar products on the market are made of plastic, makes a great sustainable gift idea by itself or as part of a gift box