Handmade Japanese Cold Sake Sushi Wine Tea Cup,Kungfu Teacup, Set Of 4 (Hyacinthine)

Color:HyacinthineThis is a beautifully designed and hand-crafted vessel that is perfectly balanced for ease of handling to brew and to serve tea.Tea connoisseurs often brew the tea right in the gaiwan although it may also be used conventionally as a tea cup. Celadon with black celadon base and natural glaze crackle is called Elder, Brother Kiln . The celadon mouth appears purple and in the place where base in exposed , it appears black. This is so called “Purple mouth and black foot ”. Graceful and refined and dignified , it was one of the five famous kilns of the Song Dynasty. China is the hometown of porcelains.It’s an important creation of the working people of Han nationality.